SMITHS STATION – As happens historically whenever Enterprise High School’s Wildcats play 7A Region 2 football games in Lee and Russell counties, penalty flags flew in abundance Friday night — this time in the proper direction while the Cats walloped Smiths Station’s Panthers, 54-7.

Enterprise was assessed 55 yards in penalties, while Smiths was flagged at least 15 times in what would’ve been a 200-yard penalty night had offsetting and declined penalties counted.

Smiths was penalized 45 yards at one point after an EHS score in the third period, long after the game had been decided. Enterprise kicked off from Smiths 15-yard line after the home team’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalties were assessed.

In the beginning, Enterprise struck quickly, after forcing a Smiths punt to open the game, when Davis Shiver completed what became a 75-yard touchdown connection with wide-open Andrew Purcell on Enterprise’s first offensive play.

Drew Pickard added the PAT putting Enterprise ahead to stay with 8:18 to play in the first quarter, 7-0.

After Smiths earned the first of its three first downs in the opening period, Fred Vili recovered a Panther fumble at Smiths 41-yard line.

Eight plays later, Amare Griffin ran 12 yards for a touchdown; Pickard added the PAT with 2:01 left in the first quarter, 14-0.

A defensive stand quickly got the ball back for Enterprise at the home team’s 45 where the next scoring drive began.

After quarterback Eric Winters had a 19-yard touchdown run negated by penalty, the Cats settled for a field goal to cap the drive; Pickard connected on a 37-yarder with 9:03 left in the second period, 17-0.

The next Smiths possession ended with a punt which Enterprise corralled at its 36-yard line.

Six plays later, Keion Dunlap ran nine yards for another Enterprise TD. Pickard’s PAT with 5:59 left until intermission put the Cats ahead, 24-0.

The home team’s next possession ended with the Panthers only score; the touchdown and PAT capped a 75-yard, penalty-aided drive as time expired in the first half, 24-7.

Enterprise scored on its fifth straight possession of the night to open the second half.

The Cats drove 65 yards in nine plays, with Winters running the final three yards for the score with 8:39 left in the third period. Pickard added the PAT, 31-7.

EHS defenders soon forced Smiths to punt.

The Cats went back to work on offense and used eight plays to cover 60 yards for another score; Winters ran 12 yards for the touchdown with 3:32 remaining in the third quarter. Pickard added the PAT, 38-7.

Then, Cates Blackmon recovered a squib kick for the Cats at Smiths 35.

The Cats used four plays from reserve offensive players to score; the touchdown came on a 9-yard pass completion from Lint Sawyer to Blackmon with 1:46 left in the productive third quarter, 45-7.

Enterprise earned more points before quarter’s end when Brady Wadsworth tackled Smiths quarterback for a safety, 47-7.

The game’s final score came on a 19-yard run by Dylan Smith with less than a minute remaining in the Cats’ third win of the season.

Pickard added the PAT, 54-7, despite the stadium’s scoreboard showing 53-7.

Enterprise had 383 yards of offense; Smiths was held to 172 yards.

The Cats forced four punts and punted but once late.in the game. Enterprise had 19 first downs and held Smiths to 10.

Enterprise (3-1, 2-1) steps outside Region 2 to host Rehobeth (1-2, 0-2) Friday for homecoming.

Elsewhere in 7A Region 2, Central (4-0, 3-0) hosts J.A.G. (0-4, 0-2); Auburn (3-1, 2-1) hosts Percy Julian (1-2, 0-2); Dothan (3-1, 2-1) hosts Smiths (0-4, 0-3); and Opelika (2-2, 2-1) hosts Prattville (1-2, 1-1).