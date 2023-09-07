Troy University is proud to recognize new members of the "Sound of the South" Marching Band who joined during the Fall 2023 semester.
Local students who joined the "Sound of the South":
Gunnar Burdeshaw of Elba;
Bradley Chapman of Elba;
Joseph Sims of Samson;
SK Howell of Enterprise;
Damian Pope of Elba;
Nick Sharp of Enterprise;
Collin White of Troy;
Eliot Wood of Chancellor;
Max Tanner of Opp;
Austin Horne of Daleville;
Daniel Farnham of Kinston; and,
Kamryn Bailey of Enterprise.
Troy University is a public, historic, international university with 22,500 students and 154,000 alumni. Students choose Troy for its quality academic programs, reasonable costs and availability of financial aid, outstanding faculty, and flexible in-class and online class offerings. Students on the Troy campus enjoy a traditional college experience, while adult students are the centers of attention at campuses in Dothan, Montgomery and Phenix City as well as at locations around the world and online.