More than 200 Troy University students studied around the world during the 2022-23 school year. Students studied in various programs on five continents in nearly 20 different countries to earn academic credit as well gain international awareness.

Local students who studied abroad include:

Cole Coppage of Troy;

Atley Eiland of Troy;

Richard Howell of Enterprise;

Conner Howell of Enterprise;

Madisen James of Enterprise;

Jackson Kilcrease of Brantley;

Madison Lascano of Enterprise;

Ricardo Mead of Samson;

Chloe Meadows of Brundidge;

Nautica Morgan of Troy;

Nilda Robledo of Troy;

Mario Robledo of Troy;

Anna Rushing of Troy; and,

Maria Zabala De Ramirez of Enterprise.

