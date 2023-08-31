More than 200 Troy University students studied around the world during the 2022-23 school year. Students studied in various programs on five continents in nearly 20 different countries to earn academic credit as well gain international awareness.
Local students who studied abroad include:
Cole Coppage of Troy;
Atley Eiland of Troy;
Richard Howell of Enterprise;
Conner Howell of Enterprise;
Madisen James of Enterprise;
Jackson Kilcrease of Brantley;
Madison Lascano of Enterprise;
Ricardo Mead of Samson;
Chloe Meadows of Brundidge;
Nautica Morgan of Troy;
Nilda Robledo of Troy;
Mario Robledo of Troy;
Anna Rushing of Troy; and,
Maria Zabala De Ramirez of Enterprise.
