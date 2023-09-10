TUSCALOOSA-Some 1,257 degrees are awarded during the University of Alabama's summer 2023 commencement at Coleman Coliseum. A recent economic analysis found that a degree from The University of Alabama can pay more over time than investments in U.S. stock market indexes. The University provides numerous opportunities for service and growth through its educational, social and cultural experiences.

Local students include Claire Avery of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Arts degree;

Benjamin Bailey of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce and Business Administration;

Joseph Fanning of Enterprise who received a Bachelor of Arts;

Michelle Prescott of Enterprise who received a Master of Science in Nursing;

Jackson Thomas of Troy who received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration; and,

Leticia Villasenor of New Brockton who received a Bachelor of Arts.

The University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System, is the state's flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.

A leader in cutting-edge research, UA advances discovery, creative inquiry and knowledge through more than 30 research centers. As the state's largest higher education institution, UA drives economic growth in Alabama and beyond.