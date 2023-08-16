The Partners of Alabama’s Challenge urge the Lee County and surrounding communities to attend a veterans well-being town hall on Wednesday, Aug. 23, to address the alarming high veterans suicide rate in Alabama.

The town hall is at the Auburn Municipal Court, 141 North Ross Street, and will begin at 2 p.m.

Recently, the CDC released that the United States hit an estimated record of 49,000 total suicides in 2022, a 2.6% increase from the previous year. In Alabama, data shows 143 veterans died by suicide in 2021, which is a rate higher than the national veteran average and significantly higher than the national civilian average.

“The rate of suicide in Alabama cannot remain unnoticed,” said Alabama’s Challenge Co-Chair Kent Davis, who also serves as Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs. “This town hall is an outcry for communities to come together and fight for our loved ones. The Partners of Alabama’s Challenge have resources to help veterans and their families. These resources are only good if we use them. I challenge everyone to learn what is available and how you can help.”

Alabama’s Challenge for Preventing Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and their Families (SMVF) was established in 2021 to fight the continuing stigma veterans face with mental illness and promote community, state, and federal resources available.

The town hall on Aug. 23 will focus directly on raising awareness for mental health- and veteran-related resources in the Lee County and surrounding communities. It will also feature an opportunity for veterans and the community to hear from some of those resources, including:

Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs;

Council on Substance Abuse;

Alabama Suicide Prevention and Resources Coalition;

Emory Healthcare Veterans Program; and

Auburn Student Veterans Association.

“Let’s erase the stigma of suicide and mental health. Learn how to help and get help. Be proactive in the classroom, business, and your relationships,” Davis said. “Don’t let an opportunity to help or get help turn into a tragedy. Join us in Auburn and give a veteran hope.”

You can learn more about Alabama’s Challenge and Veterans well-being resources by visiting vetsforhope.com.