Four Wiregrass veterans were among the more than 700 delegates attending the 21st Biennial National Vietnam Veterans of America Convention Aug. 8 through 12 in Orlando, Florida.

Representing the state were Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 373 First Vice President Bobby Enfinger of Ozark, Treasurer Ken Donahue of Enterprise, Secretary Ron Jones of Enterprise, and serving as delegate-at-large was Dale Aldridge of Ozark.

“The Vietnam Veterans of America is the nation’s only congressionally chartered veterans’ service organization dedicated to the needs of Vietnam-era veterans and their families,” said VVA Chapter President Bob Cooper. “VVA’s founding principle is ‘Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another.’”

More than 700 delegates from VVA chapters across the nation joined hundreds of other Vietnam War veterans and guests in Orlando, along with members of the Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America, which held its national convention in conjunction with the VVA event.

During the convention, delegates set the organization’s course for the next two years, heard from an array of speakers, attended information sessions and participate in events to include the Awards Banquet Aug. 12.

Harvey Pratt, the renowned artist and sculptor best known for creating the National Native American Veterans Memorial at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian in Washington, D.C., received the VVA Excellence in the Arts award at the Awards Banquet. Jan Scruggs, who conceived the idea that became the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and founded and led the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, received the VVA Lifetime Achievement Award, and Laurel Lea Schaefer Bozoukoff, Miss America 1972, and was honored with the President’s Award for supporting the troops in Vietnam.