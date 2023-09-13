In a powerful celebration of the unbreakable spirit of America “We’ll Meet Again” takes center stage at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a production hosted by the Coffee County Arts Alliance.

“We’ll Meet Again” seamlessly weaves together the threads of Henry Stern’s extraordinary journey as he navigates the challenges of displacement and the quest for belonging. Fueled by the unwavering support of a welcoming community in Opelika, Henry embraces his new American identity while holding onto the rich cultural heritage of his German roots.

This Southern Tour of We’ll Meet Again is made possible by renowned Auburn basketball Coach Bruce Pearl and his wife, Brandy, who experienced the premier at the Opelika Center for the Performing Arts. “That night, we were treated to something we really weren’t expecting,” said Pearl. “We laughed and we cried. We enjoyed the music and dancing. We were filled with great pride and happiness about the greatest country in the world that we love so dearly.”

The play shines a spotlight on the resilience and determination that define the American experience, even in the face of unimaginable adversity “We’ll Meet Again” takes center stage. Inspired by the remarkable true story of Henry Stern, a German-born Jewish child who immigrated to Opelika, Alabama, during World War II, this production proudly showcases the transformative power of hope and the enduring strength of family ties facing unimaginable adversity.

At the heart of the story lies the discovery that another surviving member of Henry’s family emerged from the depths of the Holocaust in Germany. This revelation ignites a newfound hope within Henry’s aging heart, propelling him on a poignant quest to reunite with his long-lost relative. The play expertly interweaves the narratives of both Henry and his newfound family member, showcasing the parallel experiences and the remarkable journeys that led them to each other.

“We’ll Meet Again” is a proud testament to the American spirit. The play’s creation involved extensive research and collaboration, with dedicated playwrights immersing themselves in historical archives and engaging in heartfelt interviews with Holocaust survivors. This attention to detail ensures an authentic portrayal of the era, sensitively capturing the emotions, struggles, and triumphs of those who found refuge on American soil.

Under the visionary direction of Richard Rose, the talented cast and crew pour their hearts into bringing the play to life. They deliver heartfelt performances that embody the indomitable American spirit, infusing each scene with the resilience, determination, and unwavering hope that have come to define the nation.

“Well Meet Again: A New American Musical” is on tour throughout the Southern United States.

For ticket information call (334) 406-2787 or visit the website www.coffeecountyartsalliance.com.