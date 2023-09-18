When the 14th Annual Wiregrass United Way Bus Tour makes its way Thursday through the six counties the organization serves, the Enterprise YMCA is one of the planned stops.

Brianna Burrell, crowned Miss Alabama 2023 July, attended the WUW Pacesetter Kickoff in August and will be a special guest speaker at each of the bus tour stop. The Mobile native is a graduate of the University of South Alabama and will compete in the Miss America Pageant in January.

At each of the six bus stop events, the United Way will conduct a mini campaign kickoff. Trae Avant, WUW Board of Trustees chair, and Dean Mitchell, overall campaign chair, will speak at each stop. Coffee County Board Chairman Angie Sullivan and Lee Milliner, campaign chair will speak at the stop in Enterprise.

Area businesses will be recognized for already completing their United Way employee campaign. Those recognized will be some of the top supporters based on dollar amount or increase over the previous year.

The bus stop at the Enterprise YMCA is at 1 p.m. Thursday. Other stops are:

Henry County – 9 a.m., Boys & Girls Club of Abbeville;

Barbour County –10 a.m., Gazebo in downtown Eufaula;

Dale County –11:30 a.m., Vivian B. Adams School, Ozark;

Geneva County –2 p.m., Merle Wallace Purvis Center, Geneva; and,

Houston County –3:30 p.m., Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce.

The goal for this year is $2,828,280. If the organization reaches this goal, the Wiregrass Foundation will contribute an additional $400,000.

Other WUW county leadership include:

Barbour: Sallie Garrison, board chair and Jessica King, campaign chair;

Dale: John Cawley, board chair and Heather Cohen, campaign chair;

Geneva: Ken Grimes, board chair and Jason Thrash, campaign chair;

Henry: Cher Marvel, board chair and Sheriff Eric Blankenship, campaign chair; and,

Houston: Vincent Vincent, board chair and Chris Etheredge, campaign chair.

The Wiregrass United Way has served the Wiregrass area since 1938, currently funding 37 member agencies in Barbour, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry and Houston counties. Funds raised by the Wiregrass United Way are utilized locally in the six county area. A committee of local volunteers determines how the funds are distributed among the member agencies. For more information call (334) 792-9661 or visit the website at www.wuw.org.