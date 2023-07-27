The Eufaula Housing Authority has invited the public to its Community Health Fair on Randolph Avenue.

You can receive free health screenings and information from 10 to 2 p.m. at the EHA at 830 South Randolph Ave. There will also be fun games where you can win door prizes, but it'll require your participation.

You can learn more about HIV, STDs, heart health, women's health, breast and cervical cancer prevention and other health issues.

Representatives with the following entities will be in attendance, along with several others: Life South Blood Bank, Veteran Affairs, Alabama Department of Public Health, PEIR, Medical Center Barbour, Department of Human Resources, Southeast Intervention and Kolbe Detox.

If you need a ride to the event, call 334-232-4549 or 334-355-1721 before 6 p.m. Friday.

This event is sponsored by the Eufaula Housing Authority and the Office of Community Outreach and Engagement for the O'Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB.

For more information, please call EHA at 334-355-1721 or email cbarnes@eufaulahousing.com. You can also call the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at UAB at 334-775-8917 or email myjob1@uab.edu.