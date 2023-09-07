Eufaula High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs. Trinity Gant has been granted the National African American Recognition Award, and Maddie Register has been granted the National Rural/Small Town Award.

These National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students academic awards that can be included on college and scholarship applications. They connect students with universities across the country, helping them connect to colleges and stand out during admissions.

Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded National African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or Rural/Small Town Recognition through College Board’s Student Search Service.

Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams; and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.

Eligible students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and are awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.