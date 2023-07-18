T. S. Eliot called April “the cruelest month.” That just shows he never experienced the Deep South in July.

July is when the Alabama earth has hot flashes, and most of us don’t feel so great either. Sometimes there’s dry weather bringing disaster to farmers, not to mention a good bit of discomfort to the rest of us.

In 2007, lake levels were so low lots of folks closed their Lake Martin cabins for the season. Lakeside gas stations and restaurants suffered huge losses. And USA TODAY reported, “Alabama is in its worst drought in 50 years.”

I remember that summer. The lack of moisture dried my pony’s hooves so that they split and the bottoms resembled nearby parched and cracked cotton fields. I added biotin to her sweet feed and slathered hoof dressing over each foot. Then, with the hose, I made a small puddle by her water trough for her to stand in while she drank. And the next day the small, delicate Welsh-Pony-feet were still sunbaked and broken.

My daughter Emily is my weatherman. She keeps an eye on the forecast like an eagle searching for rabbits.

“Just be glad we have air conditioning,” I point out when the forecast is grim. “When I was growing up we didn’t have cool air.”

“What did you do?” she wants to know.

I think for a minute, then laugh and say, “We sweated.” But I add, “We had fans.” Nobody had air conditioning.”

During the summers when school was out, Mama cooked in the morning before the heat set in, and she served the big meal of the day at noon. After we ate, we read and rested with oscillating fans turning back and forth sluggishly, valiantly trying to cool things off. And supper was warmed up leftovers. Mama never fed us sandwiches except on picnics and road trips. She said it took less time and energy to make a meal than to fix sandwiches for seven people.

After supper, we’d go outside, because when the temperature started dropping, it was cooler outside than indoors.

I don’t really remember the intense heat of those days. I know when we sat watching drive-in movies with the windows down we were covered in sweat, and the mosquitoes must have been eating us alive. I guess the fact that I recall those drive-ins nights with such fondness shows we were made of tougher stuff back then.

Car trips were hot and windy with two adults, five kids and a dog squeezed in the family Ford. All four windows were rolled down, and Sambo, our Cocker Spaniel, hung out the back window, tongue hanging low, long ears flapping in the breeze.

Lately, there have been heat advisories day after day. But it seems I drag myself from one cold building to the next, and I get there in my air-conditioned car.

When folks complain about the weather, I’m tempted to say. “You think this is bad? Just wait till August.”