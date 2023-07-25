Most of us need to pause. To make the courageous choice to look for ways to simplify our days and find harmony.

A professional pianist who has had a lifetime of practice will play a piece differently than a beginning musician. Arthur Schnabel said, “The notes I handle no better than many pianists. But the pauses between the notes — ah, that is where the art resides.”

Achieving balance in life, looking for places to pause, can be challenging these days. There will always be stressful events and aggravating relationships. Helen Keller said, “We should live each day with gentleness.” And while the simple path is gentle, its lessons can be powerful. For me, simplicity means peace, contentment, lack of conflict, along with balance and boundaries.

But, it seems none of us are immune to stress. It’s a common problem we face daily — from work, family challenges, relationship conflicts, or keeping up with the constant stream of information in a social media society. We all have those days when we’re running late to an appointment. We haven’t prepared for the dog knocking over our mug full of coffee or the air pressure light coming on in the car. The demands of modern life can be all consuming making it hard to tune out the distractions around us.

Like Alice said to the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland, it seems “the faster I run, the behinder I get.” We need to look for distractions that deplete our energy and get in the way of making good choices. Take time to daydream. Learn to balance demands with pleasures, moments of solitude with a need for companionship, work with play, activity with rest.

And, we should remember to pause. I’m going to try to put on the brakes, listen to my favorite music, and stop to consider how the notes come together to give expression to the score.

Pascal wrote that “All of life’s problems stem from man’s inability to sit in a room alone.” I’m not sure I go along with that or that a quiet mind necessarily brings inner peace. I can worry as much when I’m alone as I do in a crowd. But as I contemplate the shape and texture of my life, I’m beginning to see things not always as they are but as I am.

Research shows that if we take blood samples from actors and actresses while they are performing, we find their blood tests altered by the roles they are playing. Humor and joy lower hormone levels related to stress. Despair and depression, when portrayed, have the opposite effect.

We’re all acting a lot of the time. I’ve heard the saying, “Fake it till you make it.” I don’t think that’s meant to fool people. It’s pretending to be the way you want to be.

James Joyce said, “I am tomorrow, or some future day, what I establish today.” I want to live a less stressful life full of harmony. Maybe this can the beginning of a new me. I’ll let you know.