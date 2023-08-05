Often, my husband, Bert, will come home from work and head to the bedroom saying, “I’m going to go change.” To which I teasingly reply, “Good. I’ve been praying for you to change.”

As playful as our back-and-forth, we wives often pray for our husbands. And, helpful servants that we are, we often lend God a hand by pointing out to our husband the specific areas he needs to work on. Unfortunately, the more “helpful” we are, the less good it does.

Have you read Proverbs 21:9 lately? Or do you tend to skip this verse? If it’s been a while, here it is in the Amplified Bible Classic version. But I warn you, it won’t be your favorite verse. (It sure isn’t mine.)

“It is better to dwell in a corner of the housetop [on the flat oriental roof, exposed to all kinds of weather] than in a house shared with a nagging, quarrelsome, and faultfinding woman.”

Ouch.

I warned you. And no … your husband didn’t request to have this verse added to the Bible. Nor did he contact me to include it in this week’s column.

All kidding aside, the reason this verse is one of our least favorites is because it’s a painfully convicting description. Not every day, of course, but certainly on the days when we’re end-of-our-rope frustrated.

We’d much rather be like the wife described in Proverbs 31:12 (AMPC): “She comforts, encourages, and does him only good as long as there is life within her.”

Yet we often behave in ways that cause our husband to want to escape from our presence. He’d rather live on the roof, exposed to sweltering heat, torrential rain and blizzards than be inside his home … with us. Wow!

Ouch again.

I’m not saying our husbands never drive us to the point of wanting to escape. But if you commit to hearing me out for the next few weeks, I promise not to marginalize your frustration. I’ve found, however, that I never find lasting satisfaction when I disrespect Bert. No matter how much I try to justify my actions.

Until next time, think about the two verses I quoted in this week’s column. Next week, I’ll share one of the best verses to help you be the wife your husband will enjoy living with. And if your husband also decides to read and remember the verse, it may help both of you look forward to spending the rest of your lives … together.