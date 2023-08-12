“Freeze!”

What would happen if, throughout your week, you heard the command to freeze (stop in mid-track) whatever you were saying or thinking? In that frozen moment, would you be OK with the words and thoughts you stopped on?

Would God be OK with them?

Let’s apply the same concept to your marriage. What if your words to your husband or wife (and your thoughts about them) were suddenly frozen – captured long enough to force you to see and hear your attitude, context and intent?

Would the impact of your words and thoughts encourage your partner’s heart toward you? Likewise, do your words and thoughts help you feel better about your spouse?

Do you find yourself acting unlovingly toward your wife or disrespecting your husband? It’s especially easy to do so when our spouse makes it hard to love and respect them.

I struggle with this as much as I suspect you do. In fact, during the week while I was writing this article, I blew it more than once. Without intending to, I spoke harshly to Bert, disregarded his opinion and neglected his need for companionship.

So you can imagine how relieved I was when I found the perfect verse to help get me (and you, if you can relate) on track and keep us on track. This verse works even on days when we’re not convinced our spouse is our better half.

Perhaps you’ll recognize Psalm 19:14 (ESV): “Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O LORD, my rock and my redeemer.” Some translations use “strength” in place of “rock.” I like both words.

What would happen if we wrote this verse on an index card or sticky note and meditated on it throughout the day – every hour, if need be? Because if any of our words and thoughts aren’t acceptable in God’s sight, then they probably won’t be in our partner’s eyes either.

Along with meditating on Psalm 19:14, how would it change all our relationships if we prayed this verse? Envision the transformation in our marriage if we prayed with our whole heart for God to help us change the way we speak and the thoughts we dwell on.

Every word. Every thought.

It’s very possible that, as we meditate on, pray and apply Psalm 19:14, we’ll change so much that our spouse’s heart will once again be encouraged toward us.

This, my friend, would be a powerful step toward saving our marriages.