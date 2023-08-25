More than 157 million Americans contribute their dedicate their time and effort to the United States workforce. Whether they’re working at a desk, assembly line or checkout counter, they’re a part of a community that adds to this country’s strength, prosperity and well-being.

In honor of Labor Day, the Eufaula Tribune will highlight a positive aspect of our business community in our Sept. 3 “Salute to Labor” edition. We’ll showcase specific businesses and leaders in the region.

Please join us in celebrating the social and economic achievements of American workers.

Submit a letter to the editor thanking a person, entity or industry in our community’s workforce. Email it to editorial@eufaulatribune.com.

The Eufaula Tribune welcomes letters from readers and reserves the right to publish those deemed appropriate. Letters must be signed and include writer’s address and phone number.

Letters should be no more than 300 words. All letters are subject to editing for length and clarity. Letters must include telephone numbers for verification.

Letters that cannot be verified will not be considered for publication. Unsigned letters will not be published.

Thanks in advance for your submission.