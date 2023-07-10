OZARK — Moving the Dale County Road and Bridge Department’s engineering department into one facility moved closer to reality last week with the groundbreaking for a new 2,400 square foot facility to be built at existing county maintenance site.

Construction teams and equipment moved on site Monday to begin the project which is expected to be completed by fall, said Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon.

The County Road and Bridge Administration offices have been housed in the Dale County Government Building at the intersection of Highways 231 and 123 in Ozark and McKinnon said this move will free up space in county building for future plans and projects, bring employees together, and create a greater work experience.

Dale County is one of the only counties that does not have its entire department operating from a single location, McKinnon said. Before this project was approved, engineers worked and traveled between government building office site and the county maintenance shop located some five miles south of Ozark at the corner of County Road 30 and Bivins Drive.

Having the county’s engineering and road department under one roof has been a goal of McKinnon, who credits the “great boots-on-the-ground” attitude of Matthew Murphy, Dale County Engineer since November 2022.

“The administrators that work with Matt and his office will be housed down here creating a more efficient operation,” McKinnon said. “I appreciate the commissioners approving all this work we’re doing. It’s all for the benefit of the citizens of Dale County, and that is who we are here to serve.”

The Dale County Maintenance Shop is responsible for the maintenance of over $2.5 million of heavy equipment. The Dale County Road and Bridge manages the county’s road and bridge network consisting of 438.90 miles of paved road, 98 miles of unpaved road, 59 bridge structures, and 45 bridge culverts.

The county maintenance shop will remain open for county truck and equipment repairs while the building work takes place, said McKinnon. “We’ve got a good crew and they work well together.”