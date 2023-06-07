The family of an inmate who is currently serving a 99-year sentence for killing a Dothan woman 23 years ago, is requesting he'd be released due to his cancer diagnosis, al.com reported Tuesday.

According to the report, Antonio Arnez Smith was denied a medical furlough, a program that allows for the release of older or terminally ill inmates. He was diagnosed with lung cancer in March and began chemotherapy in May.

Smith's sister, Travella Casey, said Smith complained of back and shoulder pain in September 2022, but he didn't receive a biopsy until March. He also received a chest CT scan earlier this year and a PET scan last December that show a large mass in his lungs.

She believes the Alabama Department of Corrections didn't act fast enough.

“The time frame that they chose to respond, it was almost six to seven months,” Casey told al.com. “I just think they dropped the ball with him."

Casey said since his diagnosis, Smith has been dealing with severe cancer pain, only sleeps about two hours a night, and had a feeding tube inserted in order to keep him from losing weight.

Prior to being transferred to Kilby Infirmary for treatment, Smith was held at the Red Eagle Community Work Center, a minimum-security honor camp due to his good behavior.

In 2000, Smith was convicted of killing his girlfriend, LaKendra Kirkland, and a Houston County Judge sentenced him to 99 years in prison.