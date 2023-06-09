The Town of Cottonwood Fire Department has added a new truck to its fleet.

Engine One, manufactured by Deep South Fire Trucks of Seminary, Mississippi, is a 2,000 gallon-per-minute pumper with a 1,700 gallon on-board water supply that will assist in reducing the ISO fire rating of the Cottonwood Fire Department's 45 square-mile service area. Engine One is equipped with ISO and NFPA compliant equipment.

Around 17 volunteers make up the Cottonwood Fire Department. Those individuals operate Engine One, Engine Three, a 1,500 gallon per minute pumper, a 3,500-gallon tanker, an off-road brush firefighting truck, and Engine Two, a 1000 gallon-per-minute pumper with 500 gallons on board.

The Cottonwood Fire Department responds to about 100 calls annually and due to continued growth in the area, the department needed another pumper.

The town paid $306,000 for the new equipment. The Houston County Commission also gave Cottonwood $68,000 toward the purchase.