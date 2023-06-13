Houston County is one step closer to bringing its Farm Center back to life.

"It's an iconic and historic building," Andy Gosselin, from Gosselin Architecture, said. "We'll work closely with the county in order to restore the Farm Center back to its original iconic status in the community as a place to hold important events."

During a regular meeting of the Houston County Commission on Monday, county commissioners approved a contract with Dothan-based Gosselin Architecture for work to be done in the Farm Center Arena.

While no concrete plans have been put into place, a farmers market will likely occupy a portion of the arena space in order to preserve some of the building's history.

"I wouldn't say a farmers market is done deal; we're still in the exploratory phase about the purposes of the building," Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe, said at a June 8 administrative meeting. "It seems to me that would be a great fit from the historical perspective of that property. It has always been an agriculture property so we would love for that tradition to continue."

Shoupe said Dothan has several architectural firms that are capable of doing the job. However, Gosselin stood out the most because of his extensive knowledge and prior history with big projects.

"The reason why we went with him is because he has worked on major projects in the past and he has been part of the historical preservation society," Shoupe said. "On top of having that historical perspective, he also used to be a board member of the actual farmers market. To me, he just checks a lot of boxes and I think it's going to be a great fit."

Now that Gosselin has been approved, structural engineers will investigate the structure integrity of the building as part of the first step in the renovation process. Once the investigation is complete, the firm will come back to the commission with drawings that will go out for bid.

Gosselin said walls and bleachers in the building will be taken out in order to make the Farm Center a multi-purpose facility with a large open space.

"We're looking to make it as universal of a space as we can," Gosselin said. "There are some bleachers and different floor levels right now that we'll either fix or clear out, so it becomes a big open space. Hopefully the farmers market and any other events that contribute to the community can find a home there."

Construction is expected to begin in three to five months and will take nine months to complete once it starts. Shoupe believes it will take $2 million to do the necessary work on the building.