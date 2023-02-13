The Houston County Commission declared Feb. 23 as Arbor Day throughout the county during its commission meeting Monday.

"Trees play an important role in the water cycle, help neutralize wastewater, stabilize the soil, provides jobs, and wildlife habit and recreational opportunities," said Commissioner James Ivey (District 4) during the proclamation.

Ivey also emphasized the impact that trees have on the county.

"They are economic asset to the country, attracting tourism, raising property values, and enhancing shopping patterns," Ivey said. "The care and management of trees through the planning, planting, maintenance, and timely removal and replacement benefits our county for generations to come."

Arbor Day is a day dedicated to the environment in which public tree plantings take place all across the United States. Ivey encourages the citizens of Houston County to participate on Feb. 23.

Dan Williams, a horticulturist for the City of Dothan, said that the city has a lot of activities planned to celebrate the day.

"Each year we plant a tree in honor of a group in the community," Williams said. "This year we are planting one in honor of the Master Gardners who provide a hotline service in which people can call if they have any gardening questions and get answers for free."

The Dothan Botanical Gardens will host a celebration beginning with a public tree planting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 23. The Forestry Department will hold a tree giveaway in which nine different species will be given out. The event will then end with a Tree Walk.

In other action, the commission:

Reappointed Danny McNeil to the Houston County Water Authority.

Appointed Glenn Maloy to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging.

Approved the annual Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control and License Fees for Houston County.

Approved a requested bid from Sean Curtis, the county buildings manager, for two F250 4x2 XL trucks with utility body and approved the accompanying budget amendment.

Approved FY2022 Emergency Management Performance Grant and accompanying budget amendment from EMA Director Chris Judah.

Approved requests for two county departments to sell items on GovDeals: two-way radios from the Sheriff's Office; and two-way radios, miscellaneous computer equipment, a 2006 Chevrolet truck, a 2004 Ford truck, four Batwing Bushwacker bush hogs, and miscellaneous equipment from the Road and Bridge department.