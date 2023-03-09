Houston County commissioners voiced their concerns during an administrative meeting on Thursday after a restaurant located on the site of a former troubled gentleman's club applied for a liquor license.

"That location has been a concern in the community," Chairman Brandon Shoupe said. "I'm very concerned with it being close to schools and churches. There have been a lot of deadly accidents at that intersection so I'm a little concerned about a bar being there."

The Horizon Bar and Grill is managed by Jack Ramu of Ramu Enterprises and is located on US 84 in Wicksburg, where the old Teasers Gentleman's Club used to be.

Teasers was closed in 2021 after the club had a history of violence and criminal activity. Notably, in 2012 three people were shot and killed outside of the club and in 2021, another shooting took place, and the bar shuttered its doors soon afterwards.

Commissioners were concerned Horizon was just going to be another Teasers, but Ramu reassured the commission that Horizon would be nothing like the business that once occupied the same building.

"We want people to come in and have a good time," Ramu said. "We have a ton of games in there so people will be occupied. I've done my research on other bars and grilles and these days the trend is going towards putting ping pong tables and dart boards in there so people aren't just sitting."

Ramu's attorney told commissioners now might be the time to change the building's reputation.

"Maybe this is the time to change it," Ramu's attorney said. "We're trying to change the location and turn it into something the people of Wicksburg would be happy with. This is not another Teasers."

Ramu plans to be hands on in the day-to-day operation of the restaurant.

"I plan to be there four or five days a week, I'm even going to cook at the beginning," Ramu said.

Commissioners will vote on whether to grant Horizon a liquor license during a meeting on Monday.