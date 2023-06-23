Houston County is expected to lend a big hand in Dothan's downtown revitalization project.

"This has been in the works for quite some time," Houston County chairman Brandon Shoupe said. "Getting to this point hasn't been easy so we're very excited to be moving forward in this process."

On Monday, county commissioners will vote to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the City of Dothan to help facilitate the construction of a new city hall and improve parking and safety near the courthouse.

According to the agreement, the new city hall will be built at the intersection of Main and Oates streets directly across from the Houston County Courthouse. The city will buy that land from the county in order to construct the new complex. The county currently uses it for courthouse parking.

Several other properties in the area will be purchased and turned into parking lots as part of the $2 million deal between the county and the city.

The additional lots are expected to create 30 new parking spots throughout downtown. Shoupe said the spaces are required to have no restrictions.

"When I say public parking, I mean unencumbered spots," Shoupe said. "The spots can't be encumbered by a 30-minute time limit or reserved for like the city manager or mayor. They must be public parking spots for the courthouse and the surrounding area."

Although some courthouse parking will be lost, Shoupe believes the new parking will be in a better location.

"In my opinion, it will be moved to a safer location," Shoupe said. "It will be at the intersection of Troy Street and Oates Street."

According to Shoupe, parking is the reason why the deal between the county and the city took as long as it did.

"That has been the biggest concern this commission has had to wrestle with as we negotiated with the City of Dothan," Shoupe said. "This was slow going and it might look like on the outside that all of this came together pretty quick. But I promise you, this took a lot of work, and it required a lot of meetings and discussions to get here. At one point, I wasn't sure if we were even going to be able to come to an agreement."

In the long run, Shoupe thinks Dothan's City Center project will benefit Houston County as a whole.

"I think this is a great deal for the county and its taxpayers," Shoupe said. "This is a great example of how Houston County and the City of Dothan have worked together to come up with a solution that solves the needs of our citizens."

If the memorandum of understanding is approved on Monday, lawyers will work together and turn the memorandum into a legally binding agreement.

"No money is changing hands on Monday," Shoupe said. "We'll have to vote on a legal binding agreement for that to take place."