OZARK-Six remaining motions previously filed on behalf of a man charged with capital murder in connection with the 1999 deaths of two Dothan teens were heard by 33rd Circuit Judge William Filmore during a one-hour hearing in Dale County Court Thursday, four days before the trial is set to begin.

Filmore said he would take under advisement motions filed by defense attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough on behalf of Coley McCraney that asked for evidence found in the vehicle where the bodies of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett were found, the motion to allow the jury to visit the alleged crime scene, the motion to remove jurors who expressed a strong opinion in favor of the death penalty, and a motion to allow Filmore to review former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker's personnel file.

McCraney has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest and indictment on five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with the 20-year-old cold case involving the shooting deaths of the Dothan teens, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party.

Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was submitted for genetic genealogy testing. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas will prosecute McCraney. The attorney general’s office took the case at the request of the 33rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams.

At Thursday’s hearing, Filmore did grant the motion for the defense to be notified of any alleged prior wrongs, crimes, or acts the state intends to introduce at trial and the defense team withdrew its motion to suppress any statements McCraney made after his arrest. “We want those statements included in their entirety,” said Harrison.

Filmore had previously ruled on several of the motions, allowing the court to record any and all proceedings in the McCraney case, and denied the motion to prohibit the death penalty without a unanimous sentencing verdict in the case.

Thursday Harrison questioned why the vehicle that the girls’ bodies were found in was disposed of by the Ozark Police Department some five years after the murders. The car, Harrison said, “is the entirety of the alleged crime scene.

“When we start removing evidence, how can this man have a fair trial?” Harrison asked pointing to McCraney who was brought to this hearing in a yellow jail jumpsuit and handcuffed and shackled, instead of the suit and tie he has worn to previous court appearances.

Thomas told the judge that the vehicle in which the bodies were found had not been released from police custody “in bad faith” and said that the defense has failed to prove that the vehicle contained evidence other than the defendant’s.

Harrison told the court that it was important for the jury to visit the alleged crime scene to refute previous testimony from a police officer at prior hearings that McCraney had been a primary suspect because the girl’s vehicle had been found near McCraney’s then-home and that McCraney had left town after the murders. “He had not left town. He moved 1.7 miles away,” Harrison said. “It’s time to put up or shut up. This man’s life is in jeopardy.”

Noting that the Walker, the Ozark Police chief when McCraney was arrested, had been terminated by the city, Harrison requested that the judge review Walker’s personnel file to see if Walker’s credibility played a part in his termination. The state called Harrison’s request “a fishing trip,” and asked the judge to deny that request.

Jury selected is expected to begin Monday. Filmore said that the trial will start immediately following jury selection.