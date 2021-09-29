COVID-19 booster now being offered at Southeast Health

Southeast Health is now offering online self-scheduling for individuals who meet the requirements to receive the expanded Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

The booster will be administered by appointment only, and it can be scheduled at www.southeasthealth.org.

The expanded booster criteria was released last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as part of the amended emergency use authorization. It has also been endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

To be eligible for the booster, you must have received your second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago and also meet the following criteria:

65 years and older

18 and older with underlying medical conditions

18 and older who work in high-risk settings: frontline workers, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections, U.S. Postal Service, public transit, or a grocery store.

18 and older who live in high-risk settings

12 and older with compromised immune systems