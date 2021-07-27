COVID-19 forces Southeast Health to change visitation policy effective Wednesday

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in its healthcare facilities, including the number of COVID-19 positive patients, Southeast Health is amending its visitation guidelines effective Wednesday.

Hospitalized patients may now have one individual with them at all times (a support person or a visitor). Substituting or rotating support persons/visitors will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame, the medical facility announced via a news release late Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Southeast Health reported 48 patients with COVID-19. On Monday, the hospital reported 39 patients.

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 2 on the upper level of the east parking deck. Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, Entrance 3 will be the check-in point. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The release states the policy remains unchanged for many areas, but reduces the number of visitors/support persons allowed in the inpatient setting from two to one. The policy also remains unchanged for pediatric, NICU, Family Birth Center and for patients at end-of-life. These patients may have two visitors/support persons at this time.