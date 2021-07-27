 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 forces Southeast Health to change visitation policy effective Wednesday
0 Comments
breaking alert top story

COVID-19 forces Southeast Health to change visitation policy effective Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Southeast Health in Dothan

Southeast Health Medical Center

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Due to the increased risk of COVID-19 transmission in the community, as well as conditions in its healthcare facilities, including the number of COVID-19 positive patients, Southeast Health is amending its visitation guidelines effective Wednesday.

Hospitalized patients may now have one individual with them at all times (a support person or a visitor). Substituting or rotating support persons/visitors will not be allowed within a 24-hour time frame, the medical facility announced via a news release late Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Southeast Health reported 48 patients with COVID-19. On Monday, the hospital reported 39 patients.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Support persons and visitors must register at Entrance 2 on the upper level of the east parking deck. Beginning Monday, Aug. 2, Entrance 3 will be the check-in point. Visitors who are not remaining with the patient overnight can enter and exit the building during visiting hours from 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

The release states the policy remains unchanged for many areas, but reduces the number of visitors/support persons allowed in the inpatient setting from two to one. The policy also remains unchanged for pediatric, NICU, Family Birth Center and for patients at end-of-life. These patients may have two visitors/support persons at this time.

The hospital is continuing to encourage patients and families to utilize technology, like smart phones and tablets, to connect with loved ones - it’s the safest way to stay connected without risking exposure to COVID-19.

To view the complete visitor and support person guidelines, go to https://www.southeasthealth.org/coronavirus/.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate Dems push to finish infrastructure bill

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'This is not a hoax': Personal COVID-19 loss spurs Alabama family to urge vaccinations
State and Regional News

'This is not a hoax': Personal COVID-19 loss spurs Alabama family to urge vaccinations

  • Updated

Christy Carpenter wasn't sure about the COVID-19 vaccine when it became available in Alabama earlier this year. Carpenter, who had some pre-existing health conditions, was concerned about possible side effects. And then she and her 28-year-old son, Curt, got sick. Both were hospitalized in March as the coronavirus rapidly weakened their lungs. Curt Carpenter never came home. "I know that if ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert