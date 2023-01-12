11-year-old struck in hand during Dothan drive-by shooting

An 11-year-old boy was shot in the hand in a drive-by shooting into an occupied Dothan residence on East Selma Street early Wednesday evening.

Police responded to the 900 block of East Selma at about 6:45 p.m. where a residence with several people inside was fired upon multiple times by unknown suspects driving a dark vehicle described as a Dodge Charger with blue camouflage on the sides.

The injured child was taken to the hospital, where medical evaluation will be conducted to determine if the victim will lose a finger from the injury, according to a police news release.

The Dothan Police Department is seeking help from the local community in identifying the person or persons responsible for this incident. Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. Anyone wanting to provide information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.