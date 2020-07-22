Argument lands armed wife in jail

A Dothan woman faces a domestic violence charge after police say a previous verbal altercation lead to a wife tracking her husband down armed with a knife.
Latasha Yvonne Gosha, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree domestic violence.
“During the investigation it was discovered the couple were previously involved in a verbal altercation, when Mrs. Gosha entered a residence in the 200 block of Emmons Drive without permission, and she was armed with a knife,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Law enforcement was notified of the domestic situation and Mrs. Gosha was quickly arrested. The victim was not harmed.”
Gosha is currently in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.