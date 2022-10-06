Assistant DA indicted on ethics charges; fired

An assistant district attorney for Houston and Henry counties is out of a job and under indictment for multiple ethics charges following months on paid administrative leave resulting from allegations that he had improper relations with a female criminal defendant.

Mark David Johnson, 53, of Dothan, was arrested after turning himself in at the Houston County Sheriff’s office Thursday. Shortly thereafter, Houston-Henry County District Attorney Patrick Jones terminated Johnson's employment.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment after a joint investigation conducted by his office’s Special Prosecutions Division and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Johnson was put on administrative leave in February following accusations of impropriety with Jamie “Jazmine” Connolly, a defendant in a case in Houston County court. Investigators found numerous communications of a sexual nature between the prosecutor and defendant. Connolly allegedly admitted the relationship in a letter to Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones.

Johnson is charged with three counts of soliciting anything for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action and three counts of using his official position or office for personal gain:

Count 1 charges Johnson with soliciting “a female companion or escort” from a criminal defendant (Witness One) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 2 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Two) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 3 charges Johnson with “soliciting picture(s), or female companionship, or sexual contact” from a criminal defendant (Witness Three) for the purpose of corruptly influencing official action in her criminal case(s);

Count 4 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “a female companion or escort” from Witness One;

Count 5 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual picture(s)” from Witness Two; and

Count 6 charges Johnson with using his position as an ADA to obtain “sexual contact or sexual picture(s)” from Witness Three.

If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment and a $30,000 fine for each of the six counts in the indictment, which are all Class B felonies.