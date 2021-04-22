 Skip to main content
Barbour County man arrested on trafficking and possession of controlled substances charges
Barbour County man arrested on trafficking and possession of controlled substances charges

dot generic police light background generic.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

BARBOUR COUNTY — Agents with the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force in Region B conducted a traffic stop in Barbour County on Monday that resulted in an arrest and the recovery of approximately 559 grams of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine and 3 grams of marijuana.

Agents arrested Bobby Antonio Mahone on charges of trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree.

The ADETF is coordinated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), with partner law enforcement agencies across the state.

Region B comprises Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, Enterprise Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Eufaula Police Department, Ozark Police Department, Geneva County Sheriff’s Office and Geneva Police Department.

Nothing further is available as the investigation continues.

