Bond revoked for man charged with murder of Elba teen

ELBA — A Coffee County judge on Monday revoked a $350,000 bond set for an Elba man charged with murder in connection with a Sept. 26 shooting that resulted in the death of an Elba High School senior.

Bond of $300,000 on the charge of murder and $25,000 on the second-degree theft of property charge for Terrance Green, 21, set by Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson Friday, was revoked after a hearing Monday determined that the most recent charges occurred while Green was out on an earlier bond on charges of first-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a pistol without a license and possession of a controlled substance.

Green has been in Coffee County Jail since his arrest Sept. 29 in connection with the death of Elba High School senior Jordan Xavier Marek, 18.

According to a statement from Elba Police Chief Troy Staley following Green’s arrest, Elba police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation officers arrested Green at about 3:42 p.m. Sept. 29.

Staley thanked ALEA SBI, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department, and the Enterprise and Andalusia Police Departments for their assistance in the investigation and arrest.

“As this incident is still currently being investigated with the possibility of additional charges to follow, no further information can be disclosed at this time,” Staley said. “The Elba Police Department extends its condolences to the victim’s family. It is a sad situation to see a tragic incident like this take place in the city of Elba.”

On the night of Sept. 26, Elba police responded to a call about a vehicle running into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset Boulevard. Marek was driving when he apparently lost control of his Nissan SUV and crashed into the garage of the home.

Marek was transported to Medical Center Enterprise where it was found that he had been shot. He died later the same night.

“Violence is not the answer to conflict resolution and we encourage our citizens to contact the Elba Police Department if they need law enforcement services,” Staley said. “As a community, I hope we can unite to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future.”