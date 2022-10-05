Bond set at $350,000 for second man charged with murder of Elba teen

ENTERPRISE—Bond has been set at $350,000 for a second man arrested in connection with the Sept. 26 shooting death of Jordon Xavier Marek, 18, of Elba.

A $325,000 bond for DaQuann Green, 22, of Daleville, was set by Coffee County District Judge Josh Wilson after a hearing in Coffee County Court Wednesday.

DaQuann Green is the brother of Terrence De’Shun Green, 21, who was arrested Sept. 29 and also charged with murder and second-degree theft of property in connection with Marek’s death. Wilson also set bond at $350,000 for Terrence Green after a court hearing Oct. 3. Both men had existing bonds set on unrelated prior charges when the most recent incident occurred, and Wilson ordered both men’s prior bonds revoked in light of the new charges.

According to court documents, DaQuann Green was in possession of Marek’s $1,000 cell phone and a pistol belonging to Marek.

Wilson set bond of $300,000 on the charge of murder and $25,000 on the second-degree theft of property charge for DaQuann Green.

According to a statement from Elba Police Chief Troy Staley following Green’s arrest, Elba police and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigation officers arrested Green at about 3:42 p.m. Sept. 29.

On the night of September 26, Marek crashed his Nissan SUV into the garage door of a home on Sunset Avenue in Elba. After arriving on the scene, first responders found that Merek had suffered a gunshot wound. Marek died a short time later at the Enterprise Medical Center.