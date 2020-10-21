 Skip to main content
Bonifay man charged with soliciting minor
Tyler Kenneth Jacobs

HOLMES COUNTY – An undercover operation conducted by investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a Bonifay man Tuesday, for attempting to solicit a minor.

The defendant, 32-year-old Tyler Kenneth Jacobs, targeted who he believed to be a 15-year-old female via social media, soliciting photographs, sending sexually explicit messages, and arranging to meet locally for the purpose of sex.

Investigators intercepted Jacobs as he approached the designated meeting site and took him into custody.

An inventory of the vehicle further led to the discovery of a glass pipe which contained methamphetamine.

Jacobs is charged with obscene communication - using a computer to solicit a minor, traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child, and possession of methamphetamine.

