Bonifay woman arrested on methamphetamine charges

HOLMES COUNTY, Florida – The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged 65-year-old Madeline A. Chace for the sale of methamphetamine.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Chace’s residence, located at 3388 Hwy. 2, Bonifay. The search resulted in the discovery of multiple containers of methamphetamine as well as assorted paraphernalia.

Chace was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine. She also faces a charge of sale of methamphetamine.

