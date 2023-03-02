Dothan’s municipal prosecutor dropped a misdemeanor charge Thursday against a WDHN meteorologist arrested in January after an acquaintance told police he was stalking her.

Andrew Clarke, 23, was charged after a woman told police he repeatedly showed up at the restaurant where she worked and request her table and then stay for hours. She also alleged he was seen in the parking lot of her apartment complex.

“I said from Day 1 based on the materials that I read, a crime had not been committed,’’ Clarke’s attorney John White told al.com. “And today, I believe the city prosecutor had an opportunity to speak with the victim and look over the statute and a case couldn’t be made.”

Clarke, a weekend meteorologist for WDHN, is expected to return to work Friday.