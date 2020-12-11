Chipley man attempts to flee traffic stop

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Chipley man after fleeing from law enforcement Thursday night.

Around 10:15 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Orange Hill Road. While waiting for a quick license check, K-9 Axil was deployed and began to alert deputies to possible narcotics. The driver, who identified himself as 45-year-old Lawrence James Natale, was asked to step from the vehicle. Natale hesitated. Deputies asked Natale repeatedly to exit the vehicle. Natale then shifted the vehicle into drive.

The pursuit began with Natale and deputies traveling at high rates of speed down several Washington County roads. During the pursuit Natale aggressively activated his brakes on several occasions nearly causing a collision with the patrol car. Spike strips were successfully deployed and Natale’s blue Dodge Ram came to a stop at which time he was apprehended.

A search of the vehicle resulted in a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine present.

Natale was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of flee/eluding and possession of drug paraphernalia.

