Daleville man arrested after chase through Level Plains

LEVEL PLAINS - A Daleville man is in Dale County Jail after leading law officers on a chase following a traffic stop here Sunday night.

Theodis Gray is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of marijuana, making a terrorist threat, attempting to elude, and reckless driving.

According to Level Plains Police Chief John Summers, Gray was stopped by an LPD officer at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for driving 93 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour zone. The officer asked Gray to step out of the vehicle after suspecting that alcohol was involved in the speeding. Gray then drove off in his vehicle towards the 2000 block of Joe Bruer Road, Marie Drive, Hannah Road, County Road 445, and Trenton Road, Summers said.

Summers said Gray exited his vehicle and fled on foot into the area of Trent and Hannah roads. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, the Daleville Police Department, Enterprise Police Department K9, the Dale County Sherrif's office and DCSO Aviation Unit responded to assist.

Gray was located hiding under a trailer and was taken into custody without further incident after 9 p.m., Summers said.

Because Gray's vehicle has damages that were not present during the initial traffic stop, Summers asks any resident on the 2000 block of Joe Bruer Road, Marie Drive, Hannah Road, County Road 445, and Trenton Road with damage to their vehicle or property caused during the incident is asked to contact LPD at (334) 347-0422 or central dispatch at (334) 774-5111.

Summers credits his officers, and all agencies providing mutual assistance, "for a job well done in the execution of justice."