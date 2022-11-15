Domestic altercation leaves two shot in Dothan

A shooting in southeast Dothan Tuesday morning left two people injured, police say.

At 7:52 a.m., officers responded to a report of a firearm assault in the 300 block of Donna Drive to find one victim who was transported to the hospital by ambulance; a second victim had already been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Investigation determined the shooting was a domestic dispute that unfolded after an uninvited male entered the residence of woman he was involved with. Inside, he and the woman engaged in a physical altercation struggling over a handgun when the woman’s son entered the room with his own weapon and began firing at the man, accidentally striking his mother in the arm.

The intruding male, David Leonard Gamble, 38, of Dothan, is listed in critical but stable condition following surgery for his injuries. Police say charges against Gamble are forthcoming.

The female victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Police note that the shooting was an isolated incident inside the victim’s home.

On Saturday, gunfire during an altercation at the National Peanut Festival parade left one man dead and another person injured.