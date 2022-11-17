 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan fugitive apprehended; charged with multiple crimes

  • Updated
Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd

Dothan police captured a fugitive wanted on numerous charges related to the burglary of Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry in August.

Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd, 24, of Dothan, is the last of four suspects arrested in connection to the burglary. He is also accused in multiple crimes committed while he has been a fugitive.

In addition to the outstanding burglary warrants, Byrd is charged one count of possession of burglary tools, two counts of unauthorized possession of a controlled substance, 25 counts of second-degree theft of property, and 19 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

Byrd is being held in the Houston County Jail with no bond.

