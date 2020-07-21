You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dothan man arrested after assaulting police officer
0 comments

Dothan man arrested after assaulting police officer

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Dothan man was arrested Friday after police say he became disorderly and assaulted a police officer by striking the officer in the head.

Assadiq Al-Amin Gaston, 31, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree assault.

According to police, an officer was investigating a disorderly person call when the officer made contact with Gaston in the 3100 block of East Main Street.

“Gaston became disorderly when the officer approached him, and struck the officer in the head,” Dothan Lt. Scott Owens said.

The officer was not injured.

Gaston is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

Dothan man arrested after assaulting police officer

Assadiq Al-Amin Gaston

 Houston County Jail
0 comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer discusses duties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News