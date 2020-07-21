Dothan man arrested after assaulting police officer

A Dothan man was arrested Friday after police say he became disorderly and assaulted a police officer by striking the officer in the head.

Assadiq Al-Amin Gaston, 31, of Dothan, is charged with second-degree assault.

According to police, an officer was investigating a disorderly person call when the officer made contact with Gaston in the 3100 block of East Main Street.

“Gaston became disorderly when the officer approached him, and struck the officer in the head,” Dothan Lt. Scott Owens said.

The officer was not injured.

Gaston is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.