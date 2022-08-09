Dothan man charged in armed robbery

A Dothan man faces felony charges after an altercation led to a firearm assault last week in central Dothan.
Kevone Devontay Smith, 21, is charged with first-degree robbery.
Police say Smith and another suspect were involved in a physical confrontation over some belongings when one suspect pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the arm during the incident in the 200 block of Fortner Street. The victim underwent surgery for the non-life threatening injury and is expected to make a full recovery.
Smith’s bond is set at $60,000.