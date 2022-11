A Dothan man was charged with assault after a knife assault Saturday.

Amos Leonard Sanders, 52, of Dothan was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree assault after police responded to a call in the 800 block of Bayshore Avenue Saturday.

Officers found a victim suffering from cut wounds on the arm and side area. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Sanders’ bond is set at $15,000.