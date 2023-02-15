A Dothan man arrested last month on a charge of disseminating child pornography is charged with multiple additional charges after a three-month investigation by Dothan police.

Domingo Ortiz Velasquez, 22, of Dothan, was charged Tuesday with 50 counts of possession of child pornography; on Jan. 10, he was arrested on the distribution charge and held on a $30,000 bond. His additional charges carry a bond of $750,000.

In November of 2022, the Dothan police began investigating a tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) reporting that a local individual had electronically transmitted a pornographic image of an minor.

As the investigation was ongoing, police arrested Velasquez. After his initial charge, investigators continued to gather additional evidence, resulting in the 50 possession charges. Police noted that no local minors were involved in this case.