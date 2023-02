A Dothan man faces three counts of sexual torture after his arrest in an investigation into allegations involving a victim under the age of 16.

Clinton Dale Hillman, 31, was arrested Sunday after a six-day Dothan Police investigation into sexual abuse crimes alleged to have been committed in January 2022.

Hillman’s bond is set at $180,000.

Due to the nature of this case and the Alabama Juvenile Privacy Laws, no further information will be released.