Dothan man chokes girlfriend over loud radio dispute

A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say the couple’s argument over a loud radio turned into a physical altercation.
Perry Darrell McPherson, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault-domestic violence-strangulation.
“During the investigation it was determined Mr. McPherson was playing a radio and the victim, identified as his girlfriend, wanted the radio turned down,” Dothan police Sgt. Tim Mullis. “The victim turned the radio down and Mr. McPherson turned the radio back up. After that continued, Mr. McPherson attempted to take the victim’s keys from her purse. The argument then allegedly turned physical when the victim was lying on the bed and Mr. McPherson straddled the victim and attempted to choke her, cutting off her air supply.”
McPherson is in the Houston County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
