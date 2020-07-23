You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dothan man chokes girlfriend over loud radio dispute
0 comments
top story

Dothan man chokes girlfriend over loud radio dispute

Only $3 for 13 weeks

A Dothan man faces a domestic violence charge after police say the couple’s argument over a loud radio turned into a physical altercation.

Perry Darrell McPherson, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with assault-domestic violence-strangulation.

“During the investigation it was determined Mr. McPherson was playing a radio and the victim, identified as his girlfriend, wanted the radio turned down,” Dothan police Sgt. Tim Mullis. “The victim turned the radio down and Mr. McPherson turned the radio back up. After that continued, Mr. McPherson attempted to take the victim’s keys from her purse. The argument then allegedly turned physical when the victim was lying on the bed and Mr. McPherson straddled the victim and attempted to choke her, cutting off her air supply.”

McPherson is in the Houston County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Man chokes girlfriend over loud radio dispute

Perry Darrell McPherson

 Houston County Sheriff's Department
0 comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer discusses duties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News