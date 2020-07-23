Dothan man chokes girlfriend over loud radio dispute

“During the investigation it was determined Mr. McPherson was playing a radio and the victim, identified as his girlfriend, wanted the radio turned down,” Dothan police Sgt. Tim Mullis. “The victim turned the radio down and Mr. McPherson turned the radio back up. After that continued, Mr. McPherson attempted to take the victim’s keys from her purse. The argument then allegedly turned physical when the victim was lying on the bed and Mr. McPherson straddled the victim and attempted to choke her, cutting off her air supply.”