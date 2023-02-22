Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting death of a Dothan man late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Dothan officers responded to a 12:15 a.m. report of a firearm assault in the 700 block of Monroe Street in Dothan, and arrived at the scene to find a victim at the edge of a law suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

Shamel Roscel Hagler, 25, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene after attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Police learned that multiple people were present at the time of the shooting and ask anyone with information to call the police department at (334) 615-3000. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000. Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identity of anyone who would like to help in an anonymous capacity.