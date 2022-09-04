 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dothan man found dead in Mauldin Drive residence

A 48-year-old man was found dead in a Mauldin Drive residence early Sunday morning in what Dothan Police are describing as a murder, according to a news release.

Police said emergency personnel were called to a home in the 600 block of Mauldin Drive about 3:20 a.m. Sunday, and when Dothan Fire and Rescue and police arrived, they found Robert Blount dead. Police said Blount’s death was “a result of being murdered.”

Police added that “multiple persons have been interviewed to attempt to gain information related to this incident.”

The release stated, “This is an ongoing investigation, but we ask that anyone who has information related to this incident to please call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000.” Police said they will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who help in an anonymous capacity.

