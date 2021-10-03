 Skip to main content
Dothan man killed in Friday night shooting
Dothan man killed in Friday night shooting

  • Updated
Dothan Police officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Friday to the 700 block of Monroe Street to reports of a victim being shot.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as Imari Tyquan Glanton, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has any information about this case is encouraged to contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3632 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 334-793-7000.

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Dothan Police Badge generic
