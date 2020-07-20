You are the owner of this article.
Dothan Municipal Court discourages unnecessary court appearances
Due to the increase in COVID cases in Houston County, the City of Dothan Municipal Court has been closed and most cases have been delayed.

To help expedite cases and avoid unnecessary court appearances, municipal court has several options available.

Defendants may:

>> Enter a plea of "not guilty" and have a trial date mailed to their address.

>> Enter a plea of "guilty" and request a payment plan.

>> Apply for the court's pre-trial diversion program.

Defendants may contact the municipal court's office at (334)-615-4150 to see if they qualify and to have the packet of information mailed to them.

