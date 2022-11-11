Dothan pastor Glasgow could face fraud, tax evasion charges

Kenneth Glasgow, a Dothan pastor and founder of the Christian-based non-profit The Ordinary People’s Society, is accused of taking more than $400,000 from non-profits for personal use and lying to receive disability benefits, according to recent allegations from the U.S. Department of Justice.

WTVY reported Friday that DOJ records filed this week allege Glasgow received $407,450 from TOPS and the Prodigal Child Project in 2018, but failed to disclose the income when applying for disability benefits.

Glasgow allegedly told Social Security officials that he was unable to work and struggled to feed and dress himself, but in other documents claimed to work 110 hours a week for the non-profits without compensation, the television station reported.

Glasgow, a 56-year-old former inmate, founded TOPS after his release from prison, and has worked to have voting rights restored for convicted felons.

In 2018, he was arrested and charged with capital murder in connection to the March 25 shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings on Allen Road in Dothan. Police say Glasgow was driving a car in which Jamie Townes was a passenger trying to locate Townes’ stolen car. When they encountered Jennings driving the Townes vehicle, Townes allegedly jumped out and started shooting, striking Jennings with fatal shots.

Townes was indicted on capital murder charges; in 2021, a grand jury failed to indict Glasgow because of insufficient evidence and his charges were dropped.

Glasgow currently faces drug distribution charges, and could face charges of mail fraud and tax evasion following the DOJ allegations. His attorney, Derek Yarbrough, told WTVY the defense team is in negotiations with the government “to get a resolution to all charges that have been brought against (Glasgow).”

Glasgow is the half-brother of civil rights advocate Al Sharpton.