Dothan Police crack down on gun violence following recent fatal shooting deaths

In the wake of a rash of gun violence that left four people dead in Dothan, Police Chief Will Benny reported that a two-week campaign by the department led to the seizure of dozens of firearms, a large amount of illegal substances and more than $30,000 in cash.

“This was a team effort from the entire department and was accomplished through sectored patrol techniques and several search warrants,” Benny said.

Thirty-six firearms, more than one kilogram of crystal methamphetamine, one pound of synthetic cannabinoid, several hundred ecstasy pills, crack cocaine, cocaine, and marijuana were seized, along with the cash. “All these items are derived from illegal activity,” Benny said.

On Nov. 12, a fatal shooting happened at Montana and Main streets as the National Peanut Festival parade proceeded along Main, a crowd of youths began fighting near thousands of parade spectators. Police say Mekhi Nasir Lawton drew a weapon and shot Garyoun Tyrone Fluellen and another person. Fluellen died from gunshot injuries. Lawton is charged in the death.

On Nov. 20, police discovered the bodies of two women in their early 20s when responding to a call at a residence on Fifth Avenue. Following a manhunt for the perpetrator, police arrested 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. and charged him with murder in the deaths of Jasmine Danielle Bean and Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.

On Nov. 25, police say Brent Guilford shot and killed Lashann Tavaers Poke during a burglary on Sunset Drive.

“The Dothan Police Department will strive to protect the citizens of our community while working with our partners to include the Houston County District Attorney’s Office and federal law enforcement agencies,” Benny said. “With the support of our mayor, commission, and city manager, we are utilizing the latest technology to reduce violent crime in our city. Many new strategies are in place and being worked on for the future. Dothan will not give in to the criminal element and serve notice that violent criminals will be targeted for the foreseeable future.”